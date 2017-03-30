Maksim Chmerkovskiy Undergoes Surgery After ‘DWTS’ Calf Injury

Gettin’ un-broken… #seedsorthopaedics A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is doing everything he can to get back to the ballroom.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced on Instagram that he is undergoing surgery after sustaining an injury to his calf.

“Gettin’ un-broken…” he captioned a selfie from his hospital bed.

In another post he explained, “Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all!” the star wrote on Instagram to his devoted and concerned fans. “I promise to work harder than ever and get my ass back to the ballroom as soon as humanly possible!”

While the dancer won’t be on the dance floor, he still has a cheering section.

His fiance, Peta Murgatrpyd, shared a picture of their son Shai and wrote, “Wishing Daddy a speedy recovery from La La Land 👩‍👦We love you and can’t wait to get you back💋💋💋 Kisses from Shai XO.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.