Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals Details Of Scary Home Intrusion After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Hours after Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Heather Morris were sent home on Dancing With the Stars Monday night, an intruder attempted to break into the professional dancer’s Los Angeles, California home he shares with Peta Murgatroyd.

Morris initially broke the news on Tuesday morning during her appearance on Good Morning America, revealing the reason Chmerkovskiy could not attend the interview. “They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Morris, 30, said. “They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay. That’s the most important thing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Murgatroyd and the couple’s son Shai Aleksander were also home at the time of the incident.

“Early this morning, there was a trespasser who attempted to break into our home,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, told PEOPLE. “The LAPD responded and my family and I are all okay.”

He explained the situation further with Maria Menounos on Tuesday and said he woke up to “full-out knocking” at their Hollywood home.

“That was some bulls—. I cannot believe this. Literally, in the last couple of months, it’s just been so much stuff that’s never happened to me before that happened. It’s just a pile of stuff. Yesterday, you know how it is, you get eliminated, you gotta fly to [Good Morning America]. This was so shocking to Heather and I that she wasn’t ready. I would have done whatever I needed to do, but because we both have kids now, it’s kind of like, okay, hold on a second, let’s figure this out. So GMA was kind enough to let us not have to fly, but we do the satellite interview at like 4 in the morning,” Chmerkovskiy said to Menounos.

“So at like 2:20 a.m., I wake up to full-out knocking. I come down, there’s cops and they’re like ‘There’s a dude outside that’s claiming this is his house.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was pretty wild. But I guess it’s an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house who, by the way, talk about Hollyweird, used to be some rock singer, or rock band frontman or something,” he continued.

Chmerkovskiy said he showed his renter’s agreement to the officers and asked to see the man, who was “belligerent drunk,” in case he came back to the neighborhood.

“It was just funny to me, the whole thing,” said Chmerkovskiy. “It was at 2:30 in the morning — I couldn’t understand what’s happening and then I had to get in the car and drive to do the satellite, so I called Heather. I was like, ‘Babe, I’m sorry, I just can’t really. I don’t know how to leave the house.’ It’s my mom, Peta, our nurse and the baby. It’s like three chicks, half a human and me. This is a fun household.”

The DWTS pro admitted he felt bad for the intruder, who lost the home due to unpaid bills.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com