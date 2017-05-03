Leah Messer’s Ex Jeremy Calvert Makes Admission About Ex-Fiancee

Leah Messer’s ex, Jeremy Calvert, admitted that he chose to prioritize spending time with his ex-fianceé over his daughter in the wake of his divorce from the Teen Mom 2 star.

Calvert and Messer share a four-year-old daughter together named Adalynn “Addie” Faith. When the couple called it quits, 28-year-old Jeremy started dating his ex-fianceé Brooke Wehr. The decision to get back with Wehr caused a riff in Calvert’s relationship with Messer and added strain to their co-parenting situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now that they are officially separated, Jeremy Calvert reportedly admitted to everything that Leah Messer accused him of in the past. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jeremy opened up about how he now knows that he should have been spending more time with Addie, but now she is the number one priority in his life.

Calvert shared a photo of his daughter with the caption: “When [your] ex-wife sends you pics of [your] child…now [a] days that’s not allowed if [you’re] dating someone,” he wrote. “I feel horrible, I should have pulled my head out of my a** and stood up for myself and my child. But [thank] God I did before it was [too] late to do so. Addie will always come before any woman I settle down with from now on. She will be there for me when others won’t be.”

25-year-old mother of three Leah Messer frequently took issue with Jeremy for not spending enough time with their daughter. When Jeremy began dating Brooke, Leah became increasingly disappointed as he spent even less time with Addie. If Jeremy’s post is indicative of the future, this is all about to change for the better.

The past few weeks have been particularly tumultuous for Jeremy Calvert. Not only did he reveal his regrets about how he treated Addie, but also, his ex-fiancée Brooke Wehr accused him of cheating on her.

Wehr took to Instagram to share an alleged text message exchange between Jeremy and her best friend, Leeann, that supposedly was evidence of his unfaithful behavior.

“Here’s part of the truth since everybody wants to call me a liar and cheater and everything else,” Brooke wrote in the caption. “Here’s a screenshot between my best f—king friend Leeann and Jeremy who had been hooking up behind my back the whole f—king time we were together. Sucks that I just found this out. These two sorry excuses for human beings are literally the scum of the earth.”

See the photo here.

While Jeremy Calvert may not be free of drama with his ex-fiancée Brooke Wehr, he at least has been able to figure out that he wants to primarily devote his time and attention to his daughter.

Up Next:

[H/T InTouch Weekly]