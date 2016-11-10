Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Gets Release Date

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born is set to release September 28, 2018.



While it’s a long way off, at least we finally have something on the books. The movie centers around a movie star in decline who helps an aspiring actress reach her dreams.

Clint Eastwood was originally set to direct the film, but later handed off the position to Cooper, marking the actor’s directorial debut.

Gaga, who is one of the biggest names in music and who is quickly making a name for herself in film, came on to the project in June.

A Star is Born is another remake in a long list of remakes of the 1937 original under the same name. The movie was rebooted in 1954, then again in 1976, and it’s most recent iteration will be in theaters September 28, 2018.

