Kylie Jenner Reveals The Ultimate Kardashian Bikini Picture

Kylie Jenner just revealing the ultimate bikini pic. The 19-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday night to post a wildly steamy photo that showed her and two of her famous siblings, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, rocking sexy swimwear and showing off their famously curvy bodies.

The Lip Kit creator captioned the snap: “La Familia.”

La Familia A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

In the group photo, Kylie Jenner is in the foreground and is seen donning a tan-colored bikini that puts her busty physique on full display. Kim and Khloe Kardashian are seen closely behind her and were photographed while rubbing in sun tan lotion as they spent time poolside in Costa Rica on the family vacation.

36-year-old Kim Kardashian was rocking a two-piece with a high-waisted bottom. Revenge Body host Khloe Kardashian opted for a one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her voluptuous bod.

Kylie Jenner’s followers went completely nuts after she posted the photo on social media. Her loyal fans threw out more than 1.8 million likes and nearly 97k comments in less than 12 hours.

When Kylie isn’t posting smoking hot group shots from her family’s vacation to Costa Rica, the social media starlet has been taking to Instagram regularly to show off the photos from her new latest photoshoot with Violet Grey magazine.

In the candid interview, Jenner even opened up about her lip injections.

“I was obsessed with lips, in general, and making my lips bigger before I got my lips injected,” Kylie said.

Is this your favorite Kardashian-Jenner bikini photo?

