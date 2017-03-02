Kylie Jenner’s New Snap Has More Booty Than We’ve Ever Seen

Kylie Jenner just revealed the most stunning booty pic of all. The 19-year-old took to social media on Thursday to expose her famously curvy derriere in an all-new snap that will make your jaw drop to the floor.

The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:39am PST

The skin-filled photo is featured on one of Kylie’s new t-shirts available at the Kylie Shop. The image on the shirt shows the Lip Kit creator rocking a red lace bra and with a pair of denim jeans that are pulled down to reveal most of her voluptuous backside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shirt has appropriately been named the “Cheeks Tee.” The brand new clothing item from the Kylie Shop will be available on Friday at 9 a.m. PST, according to People.

One of the focal points of Kylie’s new brand, other than putting a spotlight on her curvaceous booty, was to promote body positivity. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, via her clothing line, has been encouraging all of her fans and followers to embrace their body shapes. Several items from the store have the word “THICK!” sprawled across the article of clothing.

Kylie Jenner has even come to terms with the fact that she has gained weight in the past few years, but has learned to love her hourglass figure.

“You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.]. I was really skinny,” she said. “Now I’m pushing like 136. But it’s alright, I like the chunkiness.”

It’s quite possible that Kylie Jenner was inspired by her big sister Kim Kardashian to take the racy pic. Kim’s now infamous Paper magazine cover, which debuted back in 2014, showed her bare bottom as the 36-year-old slipped out of a black dress.

The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:38am PST

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here

Do you think that Kylie Jenner showed off too much in this booty pic?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, People]

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!