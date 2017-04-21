Kris Jenner Claims She Did Not Know About Caitlyn Jenner’s Gender Issues

Kris Jenner has finally opened up about Caitlyn Jenner‘s coming tell-all memoir, The Secrets Of My Life.

The mother of the Kardashian/Jenner clan speaks on the coming book in a clip from the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, the 61-year-old momager fumes over the memoir even saying that everything about their relationship written in the book was a lie.

In the tense two-minute clip, Kris is seen confiding in daughters Kim and Khloe as she explains that she had read a manuscript of the book and that the only nice thing Caitlyn, 67, said about her was that she was great socially at a party once.

“None of it makes sense,” Kris said angrily. “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b**** and an a**hole?”

In the book Caitlyn insists that she was transparent about her gender issues but Kris has since disputed those claims. But the mother-of-six said:

“All through the book, Kris knew. ‘Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What!?’”

Kris is obviously very hurt by what was written especially because she believes that she has tried hard to understand and improve her relationship with Caitlyn.

“I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a s***. So, I’m done,” Kris said. “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.”

Kim, 36, agrees with her mother and is obviously sympathetic to her situation as she says in a confessional:

“My mom’s been putting in so much effort trying so hard to have a good relationship for their kids together. Caitlyn has every right to feel however she feels, but why bring my mom into it one more time? I just feel so bad for my mom.”

The episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs this Sunday at 9pm ET on E!.

The clip comes after the publication of very interesting excerpts from The Secrets Of My Life as Caitlyn even revealed that she wasn’t comfortable having sex with Kris.

In an excerpt published by People magazine on Wednesday, Caitlyn admitted getting intimate with now 61-year-old Kris was “imbued” with love. However she added, “My attitude is no different than it was in high school: I’m just not entirely comfortable with it.”

Caitlyn’s memoir The Secrets Of My Life is set for release next week on April 25.

