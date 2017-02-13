Kourtney Kardashian’s GRAMMYs Afterparty Miniskirt Is Tight Beyond Belief

Kourtney Kardashian attended a GRAMMY’s after party in Los Angeles on Sunday night and looked absolutely stunning. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her tanned legs while rocking a miniskirt that will take your breath away.

The 37-year-old went to the an after party at West Hollywood celebrity hotspot, Delilah, according to Daily Mail. Kourtney stepped out with one of her friends and her mom Kris Jenner’s new boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Check out the photos of Kourtney Kardashian here.

The mother-of-three donned a skintight, black outfit that hugged her trim physique. Kourtney completed her look with apair of classy high heels and a matching black clutch.

Kourtney tied up her long dark locks into a high ponytail while wearing a natural makeup look that gave her a totally glammed out appearance.

This past weekend, Kourtney also enjoyed pre-GRAMMY awards show festivities at a party in Beverly Hills on Saturday evening. The reality star was filmed getting extra close and personal with a mystery man while at the event.

Kourtney even gave the man a lap dance and the steamy footage was captured on video via Snapchat.

The incident came only days after reports surfaced regarding Kourtney’s relationship with Scott Disick taking a turn for the worst as she allegedly rejected his marriage proposal.

While the Kardashian family was on vacation in Costa Rica at the beginning of February, Scott Disick and Kourtney brought their three kids to the exotic location. After years of attempting to woo Kourtney back into his arms, an insider close to the Kardashians said that Scott popped the question.

“Scott proposed to Kourtney,” an insider close to the former lovebirds said while talking with Us Weekly. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’”

Kourtney reportedly turned Scott down and it caused him to leave the vacation a day early. Learn more here.

To keep up with Kourtney Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian’s look at the GRAMMY’s afterparty?

[H/T Daily Mail]