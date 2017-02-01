Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Brand New Pool Pics With Friend

Looks like the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica wasn’t just for the Kar-Jenner clan. Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a photo of her and a friend frolicking in a swimming pool during the trip to paradise.

Kardashian is pictured in a reddish bikini, standing in the thigh-high water playing with her hair. Her friend, who is unnamed in the Instagram post, is wearing a simple black bikini, laughing at the camera. It looks as if the two didn’t realize that someone was taking a photo.

Honeymoon. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:24am PST

“Honeymoon,” Kardashian captioned the photo, though it’s unclear what she meant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wasn’t shy to post any of her sultry bikini pictures while she soaked up the sun. One particularly sexy photo was of her wearing a white bikini top and high-waisted swim bottom. The black and white photo made her look powerful against a bamboo background.

Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Even the reality star’s photos from her nights out in Costa Rica show Kardashian sporting high-waisted bottoms with midriff showing, bikini and strapless tops. She took the opportunity to flaunt all her curves int the warm Costa Rican weather.

Of course, Kardashian was joined by her three children while on the trip. She made sure to share a few of her kid’s adventures on her Snapchat. This included a helicopter, a dinner show, and time with their aunts and grandma.

