Kim Kardashian’s See-Through Sheer Dress Is A Glittering Gaze Of Glory

On Sunday evening, Kim Kardashian wore a see-through sheer dress that put her famously curvy body on full display for everyone to see. While on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed rocking a glittery, red mini dress that flaunted the fact that she was clearly not wearing a bra.

Following the Paris robbery this past October, the 36-year-old said that she wanted to live a less flashy, toned down lifestyle. However, it looks like that notion has totally vanished.

The Selfish author looked as glamorous as ever in the sheer dress and gladiator-style sandals. The mother of two also sported a blue velvet cap on top of her long, black locks.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only family member that’s been showing off some serious skin during their Costa Rica vacation. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, wore a stunning white gown with a deep plunging neckline that put showed off her fit figure.

Kylie’s Instagram followers noticed one thing peculiar about her sexy look that has them perplexed. In the photos, the Lip Kit creator’s cleavage looks ampler than ever before, and many social media users have accused her of going under the knife to have breast augmentation surgery.

Also this week, Kourtney Kardashian stripped down completely nude for a dip in the pool, and she 37-year-old reality star shared a pic on Snapchat.

Noticeably absent from the Costa Rica vacation is Kim’s rapper husband, Kanye West. According to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old musician is reportedly spending time working on new music following his hospitalization in November for an emotional breakdown.

