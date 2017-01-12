Kim Kardashian’s Limo Driver Has Been Released Without Charges

As law enforcement authorities continue to search for the culprits responsible for the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery, the police have officially eliminated one suspect from the list.

On Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old limo driver who chauffeured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star around was released by the French police without criminal charges, according to TMZ.

The man was identified as Michael Madar. He was one of 16 different people apprehended by the investigators in connection with the horrifying robbery, according to E! News.

The limo company that Madar works for explained that the driver called in questioning for “testimony purposes only,” and that he was not involved in the crime in any way.

While the police have ruled out the limo driver as one of the criminals involved in the case, there is still a bevy of other potential suspects.

Of the men and women arrested, the average age is 55-years-old. The oldest member of the crew was a 72-year-old man identified as “Pierre B.”

The police recently broke down the gate of Pierre’s villa in Plascassier, France and took him into custody. The investigators are of the belief that Pierre is the mastermind behind the heist.

At this time, Pierre B has not been officially charged.

Last week, the police revealed that DNA evidence will be playing a huge role in finding the robbers. Apparently, the burglars never watched CSI because they left traces of their DNA on the gag placed in Kim’s mouth to gag her.

Another piece of evidence that has been vital in the investigation was the surveillance video that surfaced following the robbery. The burglars were caught on camera escaping the scene on bicycles, and the cops then spent days pouring through footage at the hotel to try and pinpoint the burglars.

Most recently, Kim Kardashian broke her silence regarding the terrifying experience. She was shown in a teaser clip from the return episode of KUWTK set to air in March.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim said while fighting through tears as she recalled the robbery. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Are you surprised that Kim Kardashian‘s limo driver was released without charges?

[H/T E! News, TMZ]