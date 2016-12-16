Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, And More Strip Down For Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian are celebrating the holidays in a way that only the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars can.

The celebrity siblings traded in the traditional family Christmas card for a more risqué photoshoot this year.

On Kim Kardashian’s official Kimoji Instagram profile, the 36-year-old shared a series of steamy snaps. In the images, three women are pictured posing in their underwear.

While the faces are cropped out of the photos, many fans have speculated that the curvy women in the pictures are Kim, Kylie, and Khloe.

Social media users could be entirely wrong about who the women are in the pictures and videos, but considering how regularly the Kardashian clan posts racy snaps on the Internet; the fan base can likely put a name to each of their toned bodies.

Despite the fact that the Selfish author has stayed away from using her personal social media accounts since the Paris robbery, Kim isn’t passing up an opportunity to promote her new line. The Kimoji Savage clothing is available on Kim’s website, which she linked to in the new Instagram profile.

The two brief videos that Kim posted on the Kimoji Instagram account were clips of one of the Kardashians doing some booty shaking.

The faces are cropped out of the videos as well, but many social media users are of the opinion that the woman in the black underwear is Kim.

The girls are rocking Kimoji Savage underwear in the photos.

The new clothing items are available in affordable prices. The Kimoji line offers products ranging from $6 patches to $60 fake fur slides, according to Daily Mail.

What are your thoughts about Kim, Kylie, and Khloe stripping down for this new photoshoot?

