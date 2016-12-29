Kim Kardashian Is Flying To Dubai To Make A Million Dollars

For her first work appearance since the Paris robbery in early October, Kim Kardashian will be flying to Dubai to make a staggering amount of money.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is set to reel in almost $1 million for appearing at a demonstration with her longtime friend and make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, according to Daily Mail.

The flier for the Master Class says, “Mario and Kim will share personal stories from their ten years of adventures working together and traveling the world.”

The event will be held on January 13, and tickets for the demonstration range from $528.48 to $1,667.94.

The upcoming event will be the first time that the Selfish author will be appearing in public since being robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in Paris on October 2. Even though the case was one of the most highly publicized crimes of the year, the police are apparently aren’t making any progress in catching the assailants.

A French police source told Us Magazine: “Two months on and we’re nowhere near finding who the robbers are. You could call it strange, but actually it can take months, even years to solve a heist mystery. There’s a lot that goes on beyond the initial evidence collecting. It can take a long time.”

Most recently, Kim stepped out to make an appearance at Kris Jenner’s annual holiday bash. The 36-year-old reality star was rocking an insanely impressive outfit, and an all-new accessory that was all the rage at the Christmas Eve party.

What are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian making almost $1 million to make an appearance at a makeup demonstration in Dubai?

[H/T Daily Mail, Us Magazine]