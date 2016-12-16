Kim Kardashian Confesses A Dramatic Story About Not Getting A Chanel Purse From Karl Lagerfeld

Even though she is continuing to stay out of the spotlight, Kim Kardashian took to her app for the first time since the Paris robbery in order to share a humorously emotional story with her followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reflected on a moment at the CR Fashion Book photo shoot with Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld.

“At the time, I was seven months pregnant with North and so nervous for my first big fashion shoot with these two icons (the other being Carine Roitfeld, global fashion director of Harper’s Bazaar,” Kim wrote. “Before the shoot, I was told that Karl supposedly gives you a Chanel purse the first time he works with you. The whole time, I was anxiously waiting to see if this legend was true.”

“During the shoot, my mom showed up to support me and she was all decked out in head-to-toe Chanel — I’m talking gloves, sunglasses, earrings, boots and a jacket,” Kim wrote. “I thought she was SO embarrassing, LOL, but Karl loved it so much that he pulled out a Chanel purse — not just any purse but their beautiful crystal Lego clutch. I got so excited, thinking Karl was going to give me a surprise bag, but instead he goes straight to the Chanel queen herself: Kris Jenner.”

Feeling slighted by Lagerfeld’s kind gesture, Kim escaped into a room backstage to call her cousin and let out her disappointment.

“I was very hormonal and emotional from my pregnancy, so I went to the bathroom to cry and then called my cousin Cici to calm me down.” Kim wrote. “I was upset that my mom stole my moment! More importantly, I really wanted to one day give North that bag as a token from my only pregnancy shoot.”

Kim’s cousin Cici was able to soothe Kim’s frustrations and explain to her that one day in the future she would be laughing about the incident.

“Cici reminded me that I should be grateful for this opportunity and that I would laugh about it later on — and she was right. Karl didn’t even know I was upset; I totally played it off, like everything was fine. For this [September] Harper’s Bazaar shoot, I finally told Karl and Carine this story, and they thought it was hilarious.”

What are your thoughts about this story that Kim Kardashian shared on her app?

