Kim Kardashian Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On Social Media

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian addressed the rumors that she could possibly be expecting her third child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to directly respond to a fan that asked her point blank if she was pregnant.

One of Kim’s social media followers tweeted: “@KimKardashian are you saying you’re pregnant Kim??”

The mother of two responded by saying: “Def not!” with a laughing emoji.

Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West have two children: 13-month-old Saint West and three-year-old North.

The reality star and her hubby of almost three years recently announced that they are designing a line of children’s clothing line, according to Daily Mail. The rumors that the

The rumors that the Selfish author might be pregnant first started swirling in the media after she retweeted a fan’s note that read: “RT if you’re getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch.”

Kim retweeted the image with a slew of emojis that appeared to suggest she could possibly be pregnant. However, as it turns out, she was simply just expressing her excitement for the new clothing line.

On Tuesday, Kim used her daughter North to model the new designs from the upcoming clothing line and shared videos on Snapchat.

In one photo, North is wearing a sparkly yellow dress with a matching coat. Kim shared the photo on Snapchat with the caption: “Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat.”

While Kim may not be expecting another baby any time soon, she did go on to give adorable details about her son Saint. One fan asked Kim whether her son Saint was a “cry baby.”

Kim wrote in response: “Nope! He’s so good but omg he has my same cry face… poor guy!”

