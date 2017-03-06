Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Arrested For Picking Up Prostitute

Khloe Kardashian’s trainer, Gunnar Peterson, was arrested for picking up a prostitute back in April of 2009, according to court records. 54-year-old Peterson, who is also a co-host on Khloe’s show Revenge Body, was slapped with a $480 fine and sentenced to 31 days in jail for the misdemeanor crime.

Peterson was able to take a plea deal and the sentence was dismissed after he attended a Prostitution Solicitation Diversion Program, according to Daily Mail.

Peterson was at a Hooters cafe in downtown Phoenix for the NBA All-Star Weekend when the incident went down on February 13, 2009.

A source close to him spoke out to explain the sequence of events that led to Peterson being busted by law enforcement officials.

“It was eight years ago and Gunnar was a single man at the time, he hadn’t even met his current wife,” the source said. “He was having drinks with friends at a bar near the stadium, it was after midnight and everyone was tanked.”

“Gunnar was approached by a very attractive female cop posing as a hooker. He fell for it and he got a ticket, that was it. He didn’t go to court, he did the class and the case was dismissed, it was not a big deal.”

Peterson married Janet Crown Peterson, the billionaire heiress to the Crown family of Chicago which is one of the world’s wealthiest families back in 2007. The two had three kids together. The trainer has now remarried to an actress and has fathered a fourth child.

He has a star-studded client list that he trains at his gym in Beverly Hills. Some of his celebrity clients in the past have included Angelina Jolie, Sylvester Stallone, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Sofia Vergara.

Most recently, Peterson has undertaken the Kardashian clan and trained Kim, Khloe, Rob, and Kris Jenner.

Peterson’s website reads: “he is widely recognized for his expertise in functional training and his commitment to developing and implementing innovative fitness techniques. With over 20 years in the fitness industry, Gunnar’s dynamic approach, boundless energy and humor only add to the effectiveness of the experience his clients enjoy.”

Gunnar Peterson’s reps have declined to comment on his past run-in with the law.

