Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Not Working Out

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about her sister Kim Kardashian‘s workout regimen, and apparently the Revenge Body host has to work much harder than her 36-year-old sibling.

On Monday, 32-year-old Khloe joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show and compared her exercise routine to that of Kim Kardashian’s. Khloe told Ellen that Kim does “not have intense workouts,” despite the fact that she goes to the gym every day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How do you have this body?” Khloe said while talking about Kim. “I can’t handle people like that.”

Khloe continued by saying: “I wish that was me. I’m jealous.”

While Khloe Kardashain may have to work a little harder than Kim does, there’s no denying that Khloe’s hard work has paid off.

After her split from Lamar Odom, Khloe was able top shed 40 pounds. She recently explained to Entertainment Tonight how she managed to drop the weight.

“I was always chubby and just kind of owned it, like, ‘I’m big boned, and this is who I am,’” the fitness guru said. “I always emotionally ate. So, for once, I was like, ‘Well, the pints of ice cream never worked for me, so let me try this elliptical,’ and the clarity that I got after working out was so great and, as a byproduct, I started losing weight.”

Now that Khloe has transformed her body through hard work and a dedicated mindset, she says that her fans have had a different reaction to her appearance. While many are complimentary, Khloe mentioned that she does have haters that still “body-shame” her.

“I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don’t care what weight I am,” Khloe said. “It’s genuinely about me being healthy. I was never like, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days.’ Trust me: I’ve done juice cleanses. I did the Master Cleanse. Like, what would Beyoncé do? But it didn’t work for my body and my lifestyle.”

Khloe finds it important to focus on the goals that she sets for herself in her physical training.

“I always say to set realistic goals, because then you don’t get discouraged,” she said while chatting with Health magazine. “Do something, and then set a new goal from there. I don’t believe in a quick fix. I like making lifestyle changes.”

What are your thoughts regarding Khloe Kardashian’s comments about Kim Kardashian not working out?

Up Next: Kourtney Kardashian’s GRAMMYs Afterparty Miniskirt Is Tight Beyond Belief | Kourtney Kardashian Caught Giving Mystery Man A Lapdance | Kim Kardashian Makes The Most Kim Kardashian Salad Ever

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]