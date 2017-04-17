Kendall Jenner Reportedly ‘All Over’ Former Beau At Coachella

Hot on the heels of her wildly controversial Pepsi commercial, Kendall Jenner decided to make her first real public appearance at the Coachella music festival.

And who just so happened to be there… her will-they-won’t-they beau, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The two have been seen together several times over the past year, and coincidentally ended up at the major music fest together.

A source who saw the two of them together at Rocky’s Coachella show said, “Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other.”

Elaborating further, another source said, “Kendall started rapping to A$AP’s song ‘F—-‘ Problems,’ and A$AP was laughing at her. She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.”

😈 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Being that the model and rapper have been seen spending so much time together, yet another source, once closer to Kendall, was quoted as saying, “They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are getting more serious. They’re as close to officially boyfriend/girlfriend as they’ve ever been. They have a lot in common and connect over both being in the fashion world.”

One of the main reasons Kendall was attending Coachella was to host dating app Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland party with her sister Kylie Jenner.

A source told reporters that Kendall did “not look happy,” and that, “She was hanging out alone on a corner couch in the VIP area with Hailey Baldwin and staring at her phone.”

Contrary to what the source says, Kendall posted this pic from the party and she looks like she’s having a great time. Cameras don’t lie.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄🌴🐝 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

