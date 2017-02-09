Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Had A Cancer Scare Before The 2006 Grammy Awards

Kelly Clarkson took home two awards at the 2006 Grammy Awards, where she performed her song “Because of You,” but the singer revealed on Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast earlier this week that she had received a major scare the morning of the awards that greatly affected her Grammys experience.

“Well, not many people know this—not to be a Debbie Downer—but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something. Here’s the horrible part: I went the whole day crying. They redid my makeup like four times because I was like, ‘Wow, so young.’ I was just completely freaking out,” Clarkson revealed. “Then when I won, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens.’”



With her wins that day, Clarkson became the first American Idol winner to take home a Grammy, and her heartfelt acceptance speech for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance revealed the tumultuous emotions the singer was experiencing at the time.

Ultimately, Clarkson’s diagnosis turned out to be false, as her test results had been mixed up.

“I went to the doctor’s the next day and they apologized for mixing up results. And I was like, ‘Are you for real?!” she said. “I was like, ‘You completely ruined my entire [experience].’ The first time for an artist…as a kid watching the Grammys, that was a big dream! It was kind of the worst/greatest day. And the next day was also the worst/greatest day because I wanted to punch someone. I was like, ‘Who mixes up results? Why wouldn’t you test again?’ It was very much a roller coaster ride, that day, for me. So, it’s kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap. But hey, I didn’t have cancer!”

Clarkson is nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards for her emotional American Idol performance of her song “Piece By Piece.”

“It’s just such a bookend for me—a nice bookend,” she explained of the moment. “It’s where I got my start, it’s where the show finished, and my kids [were there]—well, one of them was still in me—and my other kids was running around the halls I used to warm up when I was 19 on the show. And my husband was there. It was just one of those cool moments where you’re like, ‘Man, if my 19-year-old self could see where I’m at today, how proud I would be and how amazed.’ So, the particular version wraps up all of that nostalgia in one song. I don’t know. I feel very blessed.”

