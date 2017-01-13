Kate Upton Pours Out Of Her Dress In New Pin-Up Video

For the final video of the LOVE magazine advent calendar, Kate Upton plays the sexiest game of hide-and-seek you have ever seen.

The flirty clip was directed by Doug Inglish, and features the 24-year-old blonde bombshell rocking nude lingerie and a sheer kimono with fluffy trim.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Upton flaunted her curvy figure in the seductive clip and channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with her bouncy blonde locks.

Even though Upton has repeatedly shot down comparisons to Monroe, it’s hard not to see the resemblance in this new video.

Upton said back in 2014, “Clearly [Monroe] had a dark side, and I don’t have that.”

Kate teases with the filmmaker playing a game of hide-and-seek as she holds a bottle of bubbly while poking her head around the corner.At one point in the video, the Sports Illustrated model pretends to be part of the furniture in the house by sporting a lampshade over her head.

Upton was styled by Sean Knight with her hair by John Ruggiero and Noelle Keshishian. Kate’s makeup was done by Sandy Ganzer, according to Daily Mail.

The video was the final sexy clip in a star-studded calendar of LOVE. Other celebrity beauties featured in the calendar included: Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid.

The past year has been undoubtedly memorable for Kate Upton. In the spring of 2016, The model got engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander. After announcing their engagement, the celebrity couple shelled out $5.5 million on a mansion in Beverly Hills, which previously belonged to iconic musician Kenny G.

Kate also upped her acting resume with appearances in William H. Macey’s unreleased comedy The Layover as well as a part in James Franco’s The Masterpiece.

Check out Kate Upton’s LOVE magazine video above.

What was your reaction after watching this sexy Kate Upton video?

MORE: Ariel Winter Busts Out See-Through Top And Daisy Dukes After Bora Bora Vacation | Selena Gomez Poses for Sexy Lingerie Shot on Set of Photo Shoot | Nikki Bella Celebrates Milestone In Sexy Skintight ‘J-Lo Outfit’ | There Is One Very Strange Thing Going On In Kim Kardashian’s Recent Social Media Pics | Bella Hadid Throws Some Shade At Selena Gomez On Instagram | Ariel Winter Continues To Burn Down The Internet With Her Most Revealing Booty Pic Yet | WWE’s Nikki Bella Caught On Camera Showing Off Her Butt Muscle Workout

[H/T Daily Mail]