Kanye West Reveals Allegiance To Donald Trump

Kanye West made a shocking announcement at his latest concert. While on his Saint Pablo tour in […]

Kanye West made a shocking announcement at his latest concert. While on his Saint Pablo tour in San Jose, the “Fade” rapper said, “I would have voted on Trump.”

The crowd was clearly displeased as the boos rang out in at the concert venue. However, the 39-year-old went on to deliver a a 40-minute political speech and praised Trump’s performances during the debates.

“This is my platform and I’m going to talk about the paradigm shift that’s happening right now,” West said at the beginning of the political rant.

Kanye even skipped over several songs in his set to elaborate on his stances.

“Whether you voted for Hillary or Trump, this is a safe space for both of you,” Kanye said.

“Stop focusing on racism,” West said. “We are in a racist country – period.”

In conclusion, West said, “I’m not asking y’all on your opinions on who’s better, but there are people who voted for either side that come together for music.”

Kanye’s latest commentary seems to starkly contrast his statements made back in 2005. During a telethon for Hurricane Katrina victims, West said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

West may be supportive of President-elect Trump, but he did reiterate that he would be making a run for the Oval Office in 2020.

While it was difficult to ascertain everything Kanye said, one fan in attendance live-tweeted the concert:

Are you surprised that Kanye West is a Donald Trump supporter?

[H/T TMZ, USA Today]

