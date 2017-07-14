Justin Timberlake Sums up ‘Dad Life’ in One Very Amusing Photo

When you’re the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

For months, Jessica Biel has been the outspoken model of what “mom life” means, while relating so hard to mothers all over. But now her husband, Justin Timberlake is sharing what “dad life” is like with a super charming snap plenty of papas will understand.

Timberlake took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing an image of himself rocking some pretty goofy neon glasses while at his 2-year-old son, Silas Randall’s play class.

“When you’re the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE,” he captioned with the hashtag, “dad life.”

The 36-year-old singer can be see balancing toddler-friendly eye wear, most probably pieced together by young Silas.

Timberlake is not shy about speaking up of his role as a father, even crediting his son for the Oscar nominated track, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the film, Trolls.

Earlier this year, Timberlake told The Hollywood Reporter that fatherhood broke him down.

“Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die,” he said.

Timberlake told the Reporter that the bad parts of his young life have helped to inform his parenting choices, but not without feeling the strain.

“You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,’” he said. “But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f–k me up!’”

Last Sunday, Timberlake commemorated his second Father’s Day with a sweet message to his wife Biel and son, noting them as his two “angels.”