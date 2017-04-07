Justin Theroux Shares New Details About Being Married To Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux has opened up about all new details of his marriage to Friends alum Jennifer Aniston. The 45-year-old actor dished in a candid interview with Rhapsody magazine about how tying the knot with Aniston helped him put everything in perspective.

“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” he said. “You have an ally. It’s good to have someone have your back.”

Given that they are Hollywood superstars, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have been at the center of a seemingly endless number of negative tabloid headlines regarding their relationship. While many may be angered by the circumstances, the Leftovers star is able to have a sense of humor about the situation and quipped about how bizarre some of the rumors are surrounding his marriage.

“I think it would be funny to do a compilation of those headlines. Let’s assume these characters we play in the tabloids are real people,” he said. “I would love to take them to a shrink and have them analyzed. Like, are these people insane? Yes, they fight every day, they’re constantly getting divorced, they’re hoarding children at this point. Imagine what those people would actually be like! They’d be f**king bananas!”

He continued by saying: “They’d be the most bipolar people on the planet. Constantly storming in and storming out! Devastated! Crying! Rage! Someone should give a clinical diagnosis of one year in our lives. It would be super funny. What medication would you give these people to help them out?”

Not only is Justin Theroux a talented actor, but he also has mad creative writing chops. He was responsible helping pen the script for films such as Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2. Theroux also didn’t rule out the possibility of writing a role for his 48-year-old wife.

“If the right thing came around I would definitely [write] it,” he said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight. “We toss around ideas occasionally, but it’s got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think.”

