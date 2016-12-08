Johnny Depp Tops America’s Most Overpaid Actor List

For the second year in a row, Johnny Depp tops the list of America’s most overpaid actors.

The 53-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared in one of 2016’s biggest box offices crashes in the $190 million Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his last three movies, Depp only returned $2.80 at the box office for every $1 he was paid, according to Forbes.

Shortly after the Alice in Wonderland sequel hit theaters, Depp was slapped by a restraining order by his now ex-wife Amber Heard. While the incident didn’t immediately impact his box office performance, it will possibly be hurtful in the future.

Coming in at second is Suicide Squad star Will Smith. His recent movies including Concussion and Focus returned on average $5 at the box office for every $1 he was paid.

The top 10 overpaid actors list was highly male-dominated. Many of the entertainers were A-list celebrities that are established stars that weren’t quite able to draw the crowds like they once did.

Here’s how Forbes magazine made the calculations for the list:

“Our rundown of Hollywood’s Most Overpaid Actors looked at the last three films each actor starred in before June 2016, save animated films, movies where the actor appeared in an insignificant role, or movies that were released on fewer than 2,000 screens. We then deducted the estimated production budget from the global box office for each film according to Box Office Mojo to come up with a limited definition of each movie’s operating income. We took the total operating income from the star’s most recent significant films then divided by the star’s estimated pay for those films to come up with a final return on investment number.”

Check out the rest of the top ten overpaid actors below…

10th place: Bradley Cooper with $12.10 for every $1 paid.

9th place: Julia Roberts with $10.80 for every $1 paid.

8th place: Leonardo DiCaprio with $9.90 for every $1 paid.

7th place: Mark Wahlberg with $9.20 for every $1 paid.

6th place: Adam Sandler with $7.60 for every $1 paid.

5th place: George Clooney with $6.70 for every $1 paid.

4th place: Will Ferrell with $6.50 for every $1 paid.

3rd place: Channing Tatum with $6 for every $1 paid.

Then finally; Will Smith in second, and Johnny Depp in first.

What other Hollywood actors do you think are overpaid?

MORE Johnny Depp: Here’s Why Johnny Depp Was Cast In Fantastic Beasts / Johnny Depp Starring in Highly Anticipated Remake / Fantastic Beasts Team Defends Johnny Depp Casting / Here’s Who Johnny Depp Will Play In Harry Potter Spin-Off

[H/T Forbes]