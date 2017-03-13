Jennifer Lopez Reveals Intimate Selfie With A-Rod, Deletes It

Looks like things are heating up between Jennifer Lopez and her new beau, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. On Sunday evening, the “On the Floor” singer took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them getting extra cozy before she quickly deleted it.

The image showed 41-year-old Alex Rodriguez appearing to whisper sweet nothings into J-Lo’s ear while running his fingers through her hair. The Shades of Blue actress is staring at the camera showing a hint of a smile as her brown locks sweep across her face and down her shoulders.

The new couple has been spending time together on a romantic beach getaway to the Bahamas. They were spotted at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, which is an “exclusive, owners-only destination,” according to Daily Mail. The lovebirds left Miami on Friday evening and were seen on a speedboat making their way towards the exotic location.

A source close to the two said, “It’s early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other.”

Even though their relationship is still in the beginning stages, baseball star Alex Rodriguez has apparently had a crush on the 47-year-old actress for quite some time.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source said while talking with PEOPLE magazine. “She is his dream girl.”

Most recently, Jenny from the block was linked to “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake. The two of them shared a brief fling, but they never officially labeled themselves as a couple.

“It was and is fun when they see each other,” an insider said of J-Lo and Drake. “They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

Before Drake, Jennifer Lopez has been involved with several other A-list celebrities. She was married to singer Marc Anthony, and Lopez recently spoke out about the current state of their relationship.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are parents to children from previous relationships. Lopez has nine-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. A-Rod has two daughters – 12-year-old Natasha and eight-year-old Ella – with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make a cute couple?

