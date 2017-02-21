Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony Reunite For Twins’ Birthday

Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony don’t seem to have much bad blood between them despite the fact that they were divorced seven years ago.

On Monday, the former couple hosted a birthday party to celebrate their 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme. In attendance at the party was J-Lo’s bestie and King of Queens star Leah Remini.

Celebrating our Max & Emme’s 9th birthday @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan #familia #memories #friendship A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Leah Remini posted a pic showing both J-Lo and Marc together at the party and having a good time. “Celebrating our Max & Emme’s 9th birthday @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan #familia #memories #friendship,” she captioned the snap.

The image shows Lopez, Anthony, Remini, and her husband Angelo Pagan, posing together for a group shot. They are all smiling and appear to be enjoying each other’s company during the birthday bash.

Back in November Lopez, 44, and Anthony, 48, head headlines after they shared a kiss on the lips while presenting the Person Of The Year award at the Latin Grammys. The two clearly have a special place in their hearts for one another even though their marriage didn’t work.

Just as J-Lo and Marc Anthony may not be an item anymore, it appears that the “On the Floor” singer isn’t heating things up with her rumored hip-hop star beau Drake either. Lopez joined the Ellen DeGeneres show this week, and spoke out her involvement with the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

“We did a song together if that’s what you’re ‘asking,’” Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez then addressed the photo that surfaced showing her and Drake getting extra cozy with one another. “We weren’t writing a song right at that moment,” she said. “We were just hanging out.”

Lopez also shot down the rumors that she is only attracted to younger men. However, she mentioned that finding a romantic partner has “nothing to do with age” for her.

“If there’s somebody older, they’re older,” she said. “If they’re younger, they’re younger. It doesn’t matter. It’s whether or not I’m attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit, their soul…”

Do you wish Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were still together?

