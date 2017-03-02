Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Hawaii Pics Have Surfaced, And This Bikini Is Everything

All new pics of Jenna Dewan Tatum rocking a teeny bikini have surfaced, and the Step Up star looked incredibly toned while soaking up the sun in Hawaii.

Check out the photos of Jenna Dewan Tatum here.

The 36-year-old actress and her Magic Mike XXL star husband took a vacation to the tropical island and flaunted their fit bods while on the beach.

Jenna Dewan was photographed rocking a mismatched bikini. When she first arrived at the beach wearing a bright yellow top with Daisy Duke shorts.

She then stripped off her jean shorts to show off a pair of patterned blue bottoms. To complete her look, the brunette beauty rocked a trendy visor and pair of dark sunglasses.

Channing Tatum was seen putting his chiseled physique on full display going shirtless while sporting a pair of dark board shorts.

Noticeably absent from their beach day was Jenna and Channing’s three-year-old daughter, Everly.

Jenna recently spoke out about her daughter saying that she plans to keep many of her designer dresses in order to hand down to Everly for when she gets older.

“I actually kept the red carpet dress I wore at the Oscars – this black dress when I was pregnant – for her just so she could have that, because I thought that’s neat, that she wasn’t born yet but she went to the Oscars,” she said.

Earlier this week, Jenna shared a bikini pic on Instagram that will make your jaw drop. She was donning a pair of lightweight, see-through pants with a blue and white bikini top. The skin-filled pic accentuated the mother-of-one’s shredded abs. Her shoulder-length locks were sweeping across her face while standing on the back of a boat.

