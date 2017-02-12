Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Bible Verse After Daughter Maddie Returns From Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears has had a brutal last week, but she is remaining positive through all the mayhem that has gone down so far. The 25-year-old star had a major scare this past week when her 8-year-old daughter Maddie was involved in a serious ATV accident, leaving her submerged in water for two minutes.

Thankfully, daughter Maddie has recovered enough to return home after a week in the hospital. On Saturday, Spears took to Instagram to share a photo of her daily devotional.

Videos by PopCulture.com

February 11th 🙏🏻 #JesusAlways 🙏🏻 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:25am PST

“February 11th #JesusAlways,” the singer captioned the photo.

The passage, which comes from Thessalonians 5:16-18, Romans 12:12, Ephesians 1:7-8, and Psalm 143:8, highlights finding the good it difficult situations.

“Be joyful always; pray continually,” it begins. “The way to rejoice at all times is to find moment-by-moment pleasure in your relationship with Me – the Love of your soul. This relationship is so full of comfort and encouragement that it’s possible to be joyful in hope even when you’re in the midst of adversity.”

The devotion also encourages the reader to “give thanks in all circumstances.”

Spears was certainly subjected to some trying circumstances this week. Maddie is currently recovering after the horrific accident. On Friday, the happy mom posted a photo next to the emergency helicopter.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed,” Spears wrote.

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]