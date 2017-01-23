Ivanka Trump Reveals Photo Of Entire Family Just Moments After Donald Trump Was Sworn In As President

Following Donald Trump‘s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, First Daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to share a family photo.

In the photo we see President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children. The caption with the photo reads, “Family photo moments after my father @realDonaldTrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.”

Family photo moments after my father @realDonaldTrump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/hpLsTVwgXM — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 22, 2017

Friday was the inauguration for Donald Trump and it was everything you’d expect. There were protest, a lot less people showed in support and a plethora of jokes regarding the new presidents speech and even his cake made their rounds on the Internet.

Although Trump campaigned to huge crowds, the turnout for the inauguration appeared to be smaller than that of his predecessor. Photos have appeared online from the inauguration and there is empty ground exposed in lots of spaces that were filled with people during Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Other notable highlights from the event include the new president quoting Batman’s nemesis Bane in The Dark Knight Rises film.

“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people. For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost,” Trump said during his prepared remarks at the U.S. Capitol after being sworn in as our nation’s 45th president.

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people,” Bane told a crowd after using terror tactics to hold the fictional city of Gotham hostage during his crime spree at the climax of the comic book hero film The Dark Knight Rises.

The similarities were so strangely obvious, it even got a shout-out from the Batman-News Twitter account who tweeted, “Guys… Donald Trump quoted Bane in his #Inauguration speech!”

As for the cake, President Trump’s spectacular nine-tier cake was beautifully designed but looked a bit too familiar. That’s because it looked almost exactly like one pastry chef Duff Goldman made years earlier for Barack Obama’s second inauguration as president.

Just after midnight, the Food Network personality posted a side-by-side comparison of two cakes on his Twitter account and revealed he didn’t make the Trump rendition.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

[H/T Twitter]