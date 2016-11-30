Inventor Of Big Mac Dies At 98

Arguably the most famous item on the menu at McDonald’s would be the Big Mac, if not the most famous fast food item in the world. Sadly, the iconic burger’s inventor, Michael “Jim” Delligatti, has passed away in his home at the age of 98.

The first McDonald’s opened in 1955 in Des Plaines, IL, but by the mid-’60s, the chain had spread across the country. Delligatti owned multiple stores in Pennsylvania and had the the idea of offering his customers a bigger burger than the standard size sold in stores, and created the concept of the “Big Mac.”

Surprisingly, the head honchos at the fast food chain were originally opposed to the Big Mac, but through Delligatti’s persistence, brought the burger to life in 1968. The burger became an instant hit, became a pop culture staple, and inspired an irritating jingle (“Two all-beef patties, special sauce…”).

Delligatti reportedly passed away in his home in Pittsburg surrounded by his family. Impressive that someone responsible for a famous fast food item lived such a long and fulfilling life.

