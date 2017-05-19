Honey Boo Boo Caught On Video Addressing Cash Me Ousside Girl

In a moment dreamt up in reality TV heaven, Honey Boo Boo has officially weighed in on the “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli and the Kardashians.

On Tuesday, the 11-year-old and her older sister Pumpkin were arriving at the airport in New York City when TMZ caught up with the reality star siblings. The cameraman immediately asked them if they had heard of the “Cash Me Ousside” girl and what they thought about her.

“I think she’s ridiculous,” said Pumpkin.

Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin were then asked if they heard about Bregoli’s comments regarding Kylie Jenner. While the girl made famous on Dr. Phil may not be big fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Pumpkin had nothing but complimentary things to say.

“I like Kylie Jenner and that’s who I would like to meet,” Pumpkin said.

When the camerman continued to egg on the sisters to address Danielle Bregoli, she cut her sister off from answering saying, “She gon’ catch you ousside if you keep talking about her.”

In recent weeks, Danielle Bregoli has been throwing major shade at Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian crew. She recently did a radio interview slammed the Lip Kit creator for her appearance and the way she is constantly posting risqué pics on social media.

“I don’t like her,” Danielle said, “like the way that she does s–t. It seems like she wants attention so bad. How do you go from lips the size of a twig and a body that looks like a f—ng paperclip and now you look like hourglass?”

Kylie Jenner wasn’t the only subject of Bregoli’s rant, the teen also talked some major smack about the entire Keeping Up With the Kardashians family.

“B*tch I’d whoop every Kardashians a**,” she said.

When asked about Kim Kardashian, she went absolutely ballistic on the 36-year-old Selfish author.

“B*tch f*ck her. F*ck you. F*ck your mama. F*ck your whole clique,” she said. “[Kim] f*cked Ray-J and now she’s famous.”

Danielle Bregoli may not be fans of the Kardashians, but they can at least count on the support from Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin.

