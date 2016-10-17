Homer Simpson Gives Jimmy Kimmel A Tour Of Springfield

Later tonight, FOX will air the 600th episode of The Simpsons, and to celebrate the milestone, Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live featured an animated Kimmel meeting up with Homer Simpson and receiving a tour of Springfield.

Homer took the late-night host to Bart’s classroom, where he wrote, “I WILL NOT MAKE CELEBRITIES READ MEAN TWEETS,” on the chalkboard, Moe’s Tavern, where he enjoyed a glass of Duff Beer and made fun of the town’s most famous alcholoic, Barney, and to his Nuclear Power Plant, which was experiencing a meltdown on his off-day.

In the midst of a major drought, Mr. Burns introduces a Hunger Games-style contest in which Springfield’s children fight each other for a day in Burns’ personal reservoir. Meanwhile, Lisa’s imaginary best friend, Rachel, is jealous of Lisa’s real best friends and starts killing them. Moe tells Bart that the barflies are actually covert agents and that he wants Bart join their team in Homer’s place.

The main voice cast features Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson; Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson; Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson and Nelson; Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson; Hank Azaria as Moe; Harry Shearer as Skinner; Tress MacNeille as Dolph; and Pamela Hayden as Milhouse.

The guest cast includes Drew Carey as himself, Donald Fagen as himself, and Sarah Silverman as Rachel and Judith Owen as herself.

The all-new “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” episode of The Simpsons airs tonight at 8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.