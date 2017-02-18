Playboy Star Holly Madison Reveals Cleavage-Filled, Dreamlike Alice In Wonderland Photos

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend and former Playboy playmate Holly Madison has recently begun a legal battle over a male enhancement pill using her “testimonials” to validate the product’s effects. Coincidentally enough, following the announcement of this legal battle with a company whose product are intended to have immediate physical effects, Madison participated in a photo shoot modeled after Alice in Wonderland, a story which features its lead character consuming pills and tonics to grow and shrink in size.

Before . . . A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

And after @tolgakatas works his magic A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

Madison is clearly a big fan of Alice in Wonderland, as she titled her 2015 memoir “Down the Rabbit Hole,” which chronicled her life and also shed light on the verbal and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of Hefner.

The two photos Madison posted on Instagram also show off the wonders of makeup artists, photographers, and digital artists. The “before” picture could easily pass for a photo of someone who bought a $30 Alice in Wonderland costume on the afternoon on Halloween, whereas the “after” photo looks like she really did fall down the rabbit hole.

Do you think Madison makes a good Alice, or, in light of her pursuit of legal action, would the model have made a better Queen of Hearts? Let us know in the comments!

