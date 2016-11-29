Hillary Clinton Follows Snoop Dogg On Twitter

Hillary Clinton is clearly ready to feel young, wild, and free from the stress of the campaign. For the first time since the Presidential election earlier in November, the 69-year-old pantsuit aficionado followed someone on social media, and it might surprise you as to who the person was.

Hillary Clinton’s most recent follow pic.twitter.com/EDZdsBpcMQ — Stefan Becket (@becket) November 28, 2016

On Sunday, Clinton followed “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper Snoop Dogg on Twitter. Now that Hillary’s schedule isn’t quite as busy as it was during the campaign, it’s possible she’s been spending some of her downtime checkout Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

In the days since being defeated by Republican nominee Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has been taking some time to escape her election sorrows. She was recently seen hiking the Chappaqua trail near her and Bill Clinton’s home in New York and happened upon an unsuspecting stranger.

One woman named Margot Gerster, who was with her young daughter at the time, ran into Hillary while on the hiking trail and was totally shocked when she saw the Presidential candidate with her husband.

“I got to hug her and talk to her and tell her that one of my most proudest moments as a mother was taking Phoebe with me to vote for her,” Gerster said. “She hugged me and thanked me and we exchanged some sweet pleasantries and then I let them continue their walk.”

Just like Hillary has been supporting Snoop Dogg and other celebrities on Twitter, there have been a slew of high-profile musicians, actors, and others that have offered their support for her on social media. Before and after the election, pop superstars such as Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry were extremely vocal in their support for the former First Lady.

While Hillary has expressed her disappointment in the outcome of the presidential election, she has managed to keep her composure unlike some of her followers. One man was filmed having an epic meltdown on live television urging Hillary to march into the Supreme Court and demand that the country do away with the Electoral College.

Although Hillary hasn’t announced any such plans to attempt and abolish the Electoral College like one supporter demanded, she has been involved in conducting a vote recount that has been helmed by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Are you surprised that Hillary Clinton followed Snoop Dogg on Twitter?

