Heather Locklear Said Some NSFW Things About David Spade’s Privates

Heather Locklear has dropped some seriously NSFW info regarding Joe Dirt star David Spade‘s private parts.

The 55-year-old actress was passing through LAX when she revealed to TMZ how her former boyfriend, David Spade, is able to woo gorgeous women for two massive reasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, number one he’s funny. Number two, he has a big c*ck,” she said.

Heather was laughing after making the shocking comment, however, she didn’t seem like she was joking.

While the Melrose Place alum might not be hung up on her ex anymore, given that she didn’t know he was reportedly dating Glee star Naya Rivera, she clearly still has vivid memories of their brief stint as a couple back in 2006.

Heather Locklear also dished that she wasn’t surprised to hear that David Spade is now dating a Hollywood star.

“He’s always with beautiful famous actresses,” she said.

Given his dating history, Heather is totally correct. 52-year-old David Spade has been linked to a bevy of stunning stars including Pamela Anderson, Jillian Grace, Kristy Swanson, and most recently 30-year-old Naya Rivera.

Earlier this month, David and Naya were seen getting extra close and personal while soaking up the sun for a pool day in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Rivera poked fun at the dating rumors in an Instagram story in which she said: “Holy sh*t guys. The Easter bunny and the f**king tooth fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them.”

A source close to them recently told People magazine: “They are good friends. She was also there with her friends, he’s on a comedy tour with [Adam] Sandler and crew.”

This past November Naya Rivera filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey. They tied the knot back in July of 2014, only three months after she ended her engagement to rapper Big Sean. Rivera and Dorsey share a son named Josey Hollis.

David Spade is also a father. He shares an 8-year-old daughter with Playboy model Jillian Grace.

Check out the video of Heather Locklear talking about David Spade here.

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ, People magazine]