WATCH: Guy Completely Wipes Out While Climbing In Virtual Reality

Watching people fall is always funny, doesn’t matter who it is, or how it happened. People have actually made quite a bit of money off of the fact that falling is hilarious. So, the best news in the world of falling is that technology like virtual reality is becoming popular, so more people can fall on their face – just like this guy.

One man, who was trying out the latest VR equipment at a store, had a bit of an issue remembering that he wasn’t actually climbing a mountain.At first the guy seems pretty intrigued with his virtual surroundings, he even looks down before climbing further. Then, after realizing that he only needs his hands, not his feet like in real-life climbing, he begins to move his arms accordingly.

That’s when things fall apart – pun intended. Because he sees that he is climbing a mountain, and knows that he needs to stick close to the rock face, he, unintentionally leans forward. That’s when he body realizes that there isn’t really a rock face in front of him. Then… down he goes.

Luckily, the headset was there to keep his face from smashing into the floor. Also, there were two women who helped him up after his crash – his friends were too busy laughing.

The rise in VR gaming is bound to lead to more incidents like this in homes and stores around the world. But now people will face the predicament of deciding laugh right away, or wait to make sure the person AND the equipment is alright.

