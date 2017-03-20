‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Melissa George Details Alleged Violent Assault by Ex-Husband

Australian actress Melissa George has broken her silence in an emotional interview about the horrific assault that ended her marriage to her husband, Jean-David Blanc.

According to Us Weekly, the former Grey’s Anatomy (she played Meredith’s friend Sadie) and Good Wife star shed some tears as she recalled an argument that she and Blanc got into at their penthouse apartment in Paris in September of last year.

“It started with him on top of me, with my arms locked above my head,” she said. “I just tried to fight for myself, which made him angry, which made me more angry and he pushed me into the door and then struck my face and I hit the wall and fell on the floor. He stood over me and said, ‘Now you’re a real actress.’ “

George said that the French entrepreneur then grabbed the back of her head and smashed it on “the metal thing where you hang your coats.”

She recalled calling an Uber to take her to a local police station. Upon her arrival, she began vomiting, prompting police officers to call an ambulance. Her ex-husband was reportedly arrested the next morning.

For the last six months, George stayed silent about the alleged assault and the custody battle that followed over their two children. Last month, and and Blanc were convicted of assault after a judge said it looked as though they had attacked one another. The former couple are both appealing their convictions.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Blanc vehemently denied George’s allegations.

