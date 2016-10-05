GOP Declare Mike Pence Winner of VP Debate Hours Before It Starts

After the first Presidential debate of 2016, it’s clear it can be difficult to decide who exactly “won” the debate. Well, except if you’re Mike Pence. Apparently he is so good at debates, the Republican National Committee has already declared him the winner – even before the debate started.

A blog post on the “Good Old Party” website was published early on Tuesday, the day the debate would be held. However, this blog wasn’t there to promote the upcoming debate, it was there to compliment Mike Pence’s performance and declare him the official winner of the debate.

Clearly the blog post was accidentally published before it was supposed to be, but at the same time, it was also written long before the debate started. Many sites pre-write articles for big events, of which the “winner” is yet to be decided, but in this case, it didn’t seem as though this blog post would have changed much, no matter what happens on the stage Tuesday night.

The blog not only said that Pence “perfectly shared Trump’s vision to make America great again and that message is resonating with Americans all across the country,” but it also puts a lot of pressure on Pence, saying that he “made the most of his opportunity to debate Hillary’s VP pick Tim Kaine.”

To make this pre-released blog post even better, it listed Pence’s “top moments form the debate.” The list is short and consisted of / will consist of “Economy” and “Highlighting Hillary’s Scandals.”

After gaining traction on Twitter, the GOP took down the blog, but hopefully for Pence, he read it beforehand, so he knows exactly what to do and say to win the debate tonight. Regardless of this possible future-predicting blog post, tune in to the first Vice Presidential debate tonight to see who the real winner is.

[H/T USA Today]