Glee’s Becca Tobin Poses In Gorgeous Bikini Photo While On Honeymoon In Africa

Glee star Becca Tobin is celebrating her honeymoon with new husband Zach Martin, and she has been sharing a slew bikini snaps to commemorate the special occasion.

In one of the photos, the 30-year-old actress is posing next to a tree while wearing a colorful Farm Rio bikini with a high-waisted bottom, and a floppy straw hat. She shared the picture with the caption: “Just an old married lady and her Instagram hubby.”

Just an old married lady and her Instagram hubby 👵🏼👴🏻 A photo posted by Becca Tobin (@itsbeccatobin) on Dec 10, 2016 at 7:35pm PST

Tobin, who portrayed Kitty Wilde on Glee the past three seasons, tied the knot with Martin at a ceremony with friends and family at a hotel in Jackson Hole, according to E! News. Guests in attendance included former co-stars Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, and Kevin McHale.

Lea Michele also shared photos from the wedding on social media. See the snaps here.

Many of Tobin’s followers offered congratulatory messages to the actress and her new husband. Co-star Kevin McHale left this comment, “F**k yesssssss @itsbeccatobin.”

After the wedding ceremony, the happy couple ditched the winter weather in the United States, and took off for warmer climates in South Africa on the island of Mauritius.

Honey 🌙 with @z.mart A photo posted by Becca Tobin (@itsbeccatobin) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:03am PST

Prior to showing off her beach body in South Africa, Tobin shared a video of her wedding on Instagram. The brief clip shows how stunning and happy the bride looked while marrying her new hubby. The couple posed for pictures outside as thick snow blanketed the gorgeous location in Jackson Hole.

And just like that, I’m Mrs. Martin!! Watch the whole video on Brides.com!! @z.mart @brides @apresevents 😘😘😘 A video posted by Becca Tobin (@itsbeccatobin) on Dec 8, 2016 at 10:54am PST

During an episode of her LadyGang podcast back in May, Tobin announced her engagement while chatting with co-hosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek. She shared their engagement story and spilled that she thought the entire proposal was completely fake at first.

“I thought he was kidding when he had the ring in front of my face! I thought it was fake,” she said.

What are your thoughts about Becca Tobin’s bikini photos from her honeymoon in South Africa?

