Glamour Model Arrested for Having Terrorist Materials

A former glamour model named Kimberley Miners has been placed under arrest by the counter terrorism police.

On the suspicion of the possession of terrorist material, Miners was detained for about 24 hours before being bailed out of jail.

According to the Telegraph, officers from the north east’s counter terrorism unit searched the 27-year-old model’s home in Bradford.

Last month, Ms. Miners was warned by detectives to cease her contact with extremists online after she allegedly communicated back and forth on social media with a recruiter. Also, she was accused of sharing violent Islamic State propaganda videos on social media.

Miners has been accused of using various Facebook accounts under multiple unique names to contact extremist terrorists.

Prior to her arrest on Friday, she said that the Facebook accounts were “fake profiles made against me.” She said, “I myself am not active on any social media and do not have contact with anyone in association with terrorism.”

The Facebook profiles that were allegedly connected to Kimberley Miners were all “friends” with an ISIS recruiter named Abu Usamah al-Britani. He is reaching out to people on Facebook in order to recruit a new generation of jihadist brides from the West.

A police statement regarding the arrest said: “As part of an ongoing police investigation officers arrested a 27 year old woman from Bradford on Friday on suspicion of the possession of terrorist material.”



The statement continued, “The woman was arrested under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000; possessing a document or record which contains information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

The investigation is ongoing.

[H/T Telegraph]