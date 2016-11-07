George Bamford and Jennifer Bassey Are Engaged

George Bamford and Jennifer Bassey are officially engaged!

According to PEOPLE, the couple was vacationing in Hawaii when a stranger walked to their table and asked, “Is this the love of a lifetime or a second chance?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

To the pair, it had been both.

All My Children star Bassey had been married for nearly 30 years when her husband passed away back in 2008. Law & Order‘s Bamford also lost his wife of fifty years to cancer and had been seeking treatments to help him grieve.

“Two and a half years later, here we are,” Bassey said in a statement. “I never dreamed when I met George it would turn into this — that we would [develop] feelings for one another. I thought I had 30 great years with someone else, and maybe I won’t meet anybody again, and that’s okay. But it just happened.”

The two say it just feels natural being together, and have also expressed their love of traveling together. Now, they have just recently been cast in their first pilot together which will revolve around autism and dementia.

Wedding plans are still in the works for the happy couple. As they speculate it might be a small ceremony in Indianapolis with just friends and family. “I want people to have hope that there is someone else out there,” Bassey said about love. “Don’t give up. Put yourself out there. Get into a grief group. Try to heal yourself, don’t isolate. And be open. Be open to anything that comes your way. Because there’s no reason you have to be alone the rest of your life no matter how old you are.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.