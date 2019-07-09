‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Title Teased, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin recently teased the shows prequel series title, and fans are freaking out. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin elaborated on his previous comments that the prequel series might be titled The Long Night.

“I heard a suggestion that it could be called The Longest Night, which is a variant I wouldn’t mind,” he stated. “That would be pretty good.”

Notably, the show is currently filming under the working title of Bloodmoon, but many believe that will change. Regarding the potential title, one fan tweeted, “I find The Longest Night a little funny considering the other ‘long-ish night.’ “

“Well, I’m excited for the prequel!” another fan exclaimed.

“I wish they would of went with Aegon’s conquest, that would of been amazing. Or even Roberts rebellion, maybe dunk & egg?” someone else suggested, to which one other fan replied, “Aegon’s Conquest would be amazing. We only saw the other great houses in the show and only Daenerys represented her house. We never got to see the glory of House Targaryen and its family.”

Martin also dropped some details on the new show, telling the outlet that more than seven kingdoms will be present. “We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest,” he stated. “But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

He also revealed that the Starks and direwolves will exist in the show, adding, “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

Martin went on to share that the show predates the Lannisters, but explained that the ground work for their entrance is laid. “The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Casterly Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” he said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

The show will also be a true ensemble cast, with Martin stating, “I hesitate to use the word ‘lead.’ As you know for Game of Thrones, we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor [during awards season] until recently; it was always for supporting [categories] because the show is such an ensemble. I think that will be true for this show too. We don’t have leads so much as a large ensemble cast.”

At this time, there is no word on when the Game of Thrones prequel will debut.