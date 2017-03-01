New Details Surface About Tarek El Moussa And ‘Drinking And Anger Issues’

All-new details have surfaced regarding Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa having “drinking and anger issues.”

The 35-year-old reportedly attended outpatient rehab following the highly publicized incident that went down last May that resulted in the police being called to the El Moussa’s home after Tarek’s estranged wife dialed 911.

This past summer, the HGTV star reportedly sought treatment via an outpatient facility near his home in Orange County, California. According to Daily Mail, Tarek was in need of help to sort out his drinking and anger issues.

“He drank and was verbally abusive to Christina, so he needed to take care of his issues,” the source said while talking with InTouch.

Tarek receiving treatment was reportedly a point of contention between him and Christina as the source reported witnessing the former couple getting into a heated argument over a $40,000 bill that he was given for expenses related to his treatment at the rehab facility.

While Christina may have been upset at the expensive cost of rehab, the treatment was quite helpful for the father-of-two.

“The rehab definitely brought him back to life,” the insider said.

He reportedly told members of the crew on the set of his HGTV show that he feels like a “new man” after doing rehab, and that he has stopped drinking.

“I’m happy Tarek now,” he supposedly told people.

Despite Tarek’s effort to clean up his act, Christina “was already done with him, the source said.

Since they announced their divorce, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been in the center of attention for a slew of tabloid rumors regarding their split. Most recently, the two of them have finally spoken out to address exactly what happened.

“Tarek and I met ten years ago at work and we went through a market crash, cancer, infertility, now we’re going through a very public divorce,” Christina said during an appearance on Good Morning America last week. “There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end, we’re just normal nice people who want to be the best parents and co-workers we can be.”

Tarek also opened up about their failed attempts to save their marriage.

“We tried the counseling, it just wasn’t working,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to remain friendly, because the number one goal is to co-parent our children, and we have to remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

What are your thoughts about Tarek El Moussa allegedly seeking therapy for his drinking and anger problems?

