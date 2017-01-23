Flip Or Flop Host Tarek El Moussa Just Posted The Most Adorable Picture With His Daughter

Flip or Flop hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been through the ringer. They first separated and then made it public. Social media trolls have viciously attacked them. But now, they are just trying to move forward and live their lives.

And what better way to do that than by focusing on your kids. Tarek El Moussa posted this adorable Instagram picture recently and we are so happy to see him (and Christina) focusing so much on their children’s’ well-being.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Every #night me and the #love of my #life do #storytime and I caress her to sleep!! Best #feeling in the world!! Such an #amazing little girl #daddy #loves #you!!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

It is apparent that both parents love their children very much. So regardless of what is happening with them, it is nice to see they are doing the best they can to keep them more than happy.

UP NEXT: All the ups and downs of Flip or Flop

It’s clear that despite all of the drama in her life right now, Christina is only focused on making sure she is there for her kids. Even when the couple first announced their separation, both Christina and Tarek El Moussa made sure to mention that they plan on making their kids a top priority.

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” the reality star’s said in their joint statement about their separation. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.’

The Flip or Flop duo have mentioned a couple of times that they still plan on working together on their HGTV show, despite their divorce. The channel recently announced that the couple will continue to film their show for the next seven months. Who knows how that is going to play out given their divorce proceedings.

All of their marriage drama recently came to light when they opened up about their recently rocky relationship. Back in May, an incident occurred at their Southern California home that involved a gun and Christina believing that Tarek was suicidal. Since then, the couple realized that they were over, even after couples therapy.

Christina did, however, recently make time for another man in her life. she and her rumored new beau spent some time on the ski slopes with his family. Christina made sure to capture some of the moments on the hill on her Instagram.

More: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Weighs in on ‘Flip or Flop’ Couple’s Future | Bella Hadid Throws Some Shade At Selena Gomez On Instagram | Prison Break: Michael Is Alive Trailer Released

[H/T Instagram, Tarek El Moussa]