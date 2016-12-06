Ex-American Idol Contestant Corey Clark Goes Into Detail About Relationship With Paula Abdul

In the midst of a lawsuit with E! Television network, former American Idol contestant Corey Clark dished on his alleged affair with Paula Abdul. While under oath, Clark revealed details about their relationship and their sex lives.

Clark was a contestant on the singing competition show back in 2003. At the time, Paula Abdul denied the allegations that she had a sexual relationship with Corey Clark.

While under oath, Clark explained that he had “doggy-style” sex with the “Straight Up” singer, and he even described the way she groomed her private parts.

During the deposition, Clark also compared Abdul to the abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Clark said that she was “helping people she wasn’t supposed to be helping.”

In his lawsuit, Clark claims that in an E! True Hollywood Story episode about Paula Abdul that he was “unfairly characterized, according to Daily Mail. The episode mentioned how he was disqualified from the competition.

The episode that touched on the alleged affair first aired back in 2003, but then two years later, an updated version was played that included footage from guests weighing in about the ordeal.

“Clark now alleges that the updated Program treated him unfairly in that it left viewers with the impression that he was not telling the truth when he alleged he had a sexual relationship with Abdul,” the court documents read.

Corey Clark felt that his reputation was damaged, and that his job prospects were hindered after people formed an opinion of him that he felt was inaccurate.

“E! THS took no one’s side. Nor did E! THS have the responsibility or capacity to do so,” the network said according to the court documents. “The documentary E! THS presented was a fair, accurate and balanced report of two sides of a controversy, as reported on by numerous news sources and as told by the people intimately involved.”

“When the facts are construed in a light most favorable to Plaintiff, one conclusion that can be drawn from the Program is that E! intentionally chose to present the information in such a way as to infer that Plaintiff made up the affair, and also that he did so in an effort to advance his career at the expense of Ms. Abdul’s.”

Clark felt as if his lawsuit would give Paula Abdul a chance to file her own lawsuits against the executives of American Idol. He claims that the reality star judge had beef with them after the alleged affair.

“I thought that this would give her the opportunity to be able to do that,” Clark said. “I didn’t take into account that she was under lock and key by contract with FOX. I didn’t take into account that they would go to any extreme and means necessary to protect their program and their economic interest the way they did, but that was – you know, that was the purpose.”

Clark claims that while no one watched them have intercourse, there were “at least two different people from her side of the fence that caught us in bed nude together.” He said that even American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was aware of the relationship.

