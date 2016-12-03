Escape From New York Remake Details Revealed

Snake Plissken is back!

Fox Studios is officially remaking the 1981 John Carpenter cult classic that starred Kurt Russel as Snake, a snarky badass with an eyepatch. Snake was a prisoner enlisted to save the president of the United States after his plane crashed into New York City, which is a high security prison in this dystopian thriller.

SPOILERS AHEAD

According to The Wrap, official details about the remakes new storyline have been revealed including Snakes real name, who the bad guy is, and where the remake will take place.

Here’s a hint – it’s not in New York City.

Fox is going for a “Planet Of The Apes” style and this time New York City won’t be a maximum security prison.

Our hero Snake returns, but this time he has a first name and is a position of power as Colonel Robert Snake Plissken.

The new bad guy goes by the name of Thomas Newton, who is a wealthy playboy heir to an agrochemical and biotech corporation. He donated his entire fortune to charity 5 years ago.

A new character, CIA Deputy Executive Director Roberta Hauk, will be joining the cast.

New York City is not a prison. This was crucial to the original movie as the entire storyline took place in New York City with Snake trying to “escape.” It’s right there in the title.

Instead, New York City is a lovely place, full of lush greenery, future technology, and controlled by a friendly female AI named April.

There is a large glass wall that splits New York City off from the rest of the world and friendly drones in the sky that track everything little thing that is going on.

Even though it’s not technically called a prison, this version still sounds like a complete nightmare, right?

The rest of the world is in a global crises, “Globally, one in every seventy five human begins is now either a refugee, internally displaced, or seeking asylum.”

Oh and a huge, destructive hurricane is coming and Colonol Snake only has 11 hours to complete his mission, whatever it may be.

We’re going to go ahead and assume that he will be escaping from this AI controlled, no-privacy version of Manhatten.

Newton, the new bad guy, has some sort of failsafe called a “Fat Boy.”

There you have it.

Carpenter, who also directed classics including “Halloween” and “Assault on Precinct 13,” will serve as an executive producer on the remake, with Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman’s The Picture Company also producing.