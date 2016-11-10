Donald Trump’s Death Alluded To In NSFW Video From Marilyn Manson

WARNING: this video features graphic content.

On Election Day this past Tuesday, goth musician Marilyn Manson released a haunting new teaser from the music video for his next song tited “Say10.” The video alludes to the death of Donald Trump!

In the clip, Mansion’s hands are covered in blood as he wields a knife and rips pages from the Bible. While there is no actual killing that is seen in the brief video, there is a man that has been beheaded that bears a resemblance to Republican President elect Donald Trump.

The 47-year-old rocker discussed the video with The Daily Beast on the day before Election Day: “Either way tomorrow goes, the visuals are meant to create contemplation. Because it’s obviously bigger than just tomorrow.”

“Right now we’re in such a state of confusion when it comes to religion, politics, sexuality, and how they all tie together, and it’s being turned into a circus and a sideshow – and that’s something that I’ve been described as a ringleader of,” Mansion said. “It seems like a time for me as an artist, and as an American artist, to make something that causes a new set of questions to arise that aren’t simply statements.”

While the body in the video may resemble the billionaire real estate tycoon, Manson explained back in September during an interview with Rolling Stone that he didn’t plan on voting for either Trump or Hillary Clinton.

“I don’t find either candidate to my liking, so I choose to stand out of this one,” said Manson. “And I don’t think that’s a coward’s stance. A lot of people might say that. I just don’t really want to be a part of this piece of history. Last time, I did want to be involved in some piece of history as a voter.”

Manson also went on to comment on Donald Trump directly. “It’s a tough call because if you look back at old presidents that have been in the past, and you weren’t old enough to know how they lived their lives, and you didn’t live in the era that was so media-saturated and internet and just so many opinions swirling around, the world seems a bit chaotic more than it should be,” Manson said. “But then when you simplify it, it isn’t more chaotic. It just comes down to two things: Who has more charisma, and who are they appealing to. And neither one of them appeal to me.”

Check out the gory, NSFW clip from the music video for Manson’s title track “Say10” above.

Manson’s next album is expected to drop next year.

What are your thoughts on what Marilyn Manson had to say about the election?

