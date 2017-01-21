There Is Something Highly Suspicious About Donald Trump’s Inaugural Cake

Donald Trump‘s inauguration has spawned everything from riots, to celebrities weighing in, to even messages of peace. But the big question is, “what about that cake”?

Professional chef Duff Goldman snapped a side by side photo of the cake he made for former President Obama and Trump’s cake from yesterday. Notice anything? That’s right, they are eerily identical. In fact, they look like the exact same cake.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

As more and more comes from yesterday’s events, we are getting a huge dose of “insiders” perspective on the inauguration. The Internet is even jumping into the conversation and providing some hilarious memes that we cannot stop laughing at.

As you can see in the video below, President Trump promised to give America back to the people, saying “We’re giving it back to you, the people.”

In The Dark Knight Rises, Bane freed prisoners in Gotham City and stood atop a car to address the citizens, saying, “And we give it back to you, the people.”

The uncanny parallel can be seen in the video below.

In the video, Bane is played by Tom Hardy, who has since become an icon in geek culture for his portrayal the DC Comics villain.

This is not the only time today which comparisons have been made between President Trump and live action characters based on comics.

Aside from Internet memes, videos of riots have been released and they are genuinely horrifying.

Another video posted on Twitter shows how much havoc was wreaked upon the coffee store location. The glass was completely shattered on the large windows at the Starbucks.

Twitter user and NBC news writer Phil McCausland shared a video with the caption: “Group of protesters came through and allegedly threw bricks at banks and a Starbucks. Riot police came soon after #inauguration.”

Group of protesters came through and allegedly threw bricks at banks and a Starbucks. Riot police came soon after #inauguration pic.twitter.com/45e4c4gF6g — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) January 20, 2017

Freelance journalist Johnny Silvercloud told NBC News that he saw people spray-painting a white truck and throwing trash cans before the police in riot gear arrived.

