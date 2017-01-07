Doctors Determine It Is Too Risky To Perform Surgery On Charles Manson

A new update regarding Charles Manson’s hospitalization has surfaced, and apparently the doctors have determined that it is too risky to perform surgery on the notorious criminal, according to TMZ.

On Thursday night, the 82-year-old was supposed to have surgery after experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, law enforcement officials at the Corcoran State Prison took Manson to the Bakersfield hospital due to a lesion in his intestines that was causing significant bleeding.

Initially, Manson refused to have surgery. However, on Thursday he changed his mind and agreed to the procedure.

When the doctors were preparing to go into surgery, they decided against operating on the cult leader because his condition was so weak, and his life would be in danger if they put him under the knife.

While the doctors attempt to prepare the next move, Manson will remain in the hospital.

Reports surfaced earlier on Thursday that the man who believes he is Manson’s son, Matthew Roberts, was on his way to the hospital. Check out why Roberts wanted to visit Manson here.

After Manson’s recent hospitalization, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, spoke out about the notorious criminal. She described some of the bizarre and violent behavior that Manson has displayed while in prison, and it will send chills down your spine.

“He has had over 100 violations since he was incarcerated, which has been a very long time,” spokeswoman Kristina Khokhobashvili said while talking to People magazine.

Learn more here.

Charles Manson has been in prison since 1971, and he is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences.

Manson was found guilty for the 1969 killing spree in Califorina that claimed the lives of seven people. He inspired his cult following, which he referred to as the Manson Family, to go and commit murder.

The most famous victim of Manson’s crimes was Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski. At the time of her murder, she was eight and a half months pregnant.

Manson claimed that his motivation for the murders was to incite a race war. He also said that his inspiration for the horrifying crimes came from a song called “Helter Skelter,” by the Beatles.

Check out Charles Manson’s most bizarre on camera moments here

What are your thoughts about these most recent developments regarding Charles Manson’s hospitalization?

MORE: Charles Manson Had Over 100 Infractions In Prison Before Being Hospitalized | Charles Manson Taken Out of Prison

[H/T TMZ]