Dead Rodent Sewn Into Woman’s Dress, Lawsuit Ensues

A Manhattan woman was shocked to find that a dress she purchased off from retail giant Zara had a disgusting surprise sewn into the fabric.

This past summer in Greenwich, Connecticut, Cailey Fiesel noticed a “disturbingly pungent odor” coming from the black dress that she bought several weeks prior to wearing it.

“Despite getting up from her desk and walking around, she was unable to escape the odor,” Fisel said in a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit against the clothing store, according to New York Post.

The suit continued by saying, “As the day went on, Ms. Fiesel started to notice what felt like a loose string from her dress rubbing against her leg.”

“Without giving it much thought she reached down with her hand to try and locate the piece of string,” the court papers stated.

It was at this moment that things got a little hairy for Cailey.

“To her utter shock and disbelief, as she ran her hand over the hem of the dress she felt an unusual bulge and suddenly realized that it was not a string that was rubbing against her leg, but was instead a leg rubbing against her leg,” the suit says.

There was a rodent’s leg sewn into the fabric of the dress! As you might imagine, the horrifying discovery made Fiesel jump “out of her chair in shock.” Fiesel’s coworkers crowded around her desk after she jumped in horror, and then ran to take off the dress.

In the lawsuit, Fiesel included photographs of the dress “conspicuously depicting the dead rodent with at least one of its appendages protruding,” according to the court papers.

Not only was Fiesel extremely frightened by this bizarre incident, but also the lawsuit explained that she developed a huge rash that doctors diagnosed as “rodent-born disease.”

Fiesel is now suing for unspecified damages as the incident caused her both personal injury and emotional distress.

The lawsuit also said: “Zara breached its duty to exercise reasonable care in designing, manufacturing, inspecting, distributing, delivering, supplying, and/or selling its products by negligently releasing into the marketplace a product that was defective by containing disease-causing rodents.”

A spokesperson for Zara told TMZ, “Zara USA is aware of the suit, and we are investigating the matter further. Zara has stringent health and safety standards, and we are committed to ensuring that all of our products meet these rigorous requirements.”

